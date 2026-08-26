Roman Space Telescope Travels to SpaceX Hangar

NASA/Sydney Rohde (Rocz)

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, encapsulated in its payload fairing, travels from the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility to the SpaceX hangar at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, ahead of mating to a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Roman’s science instruments are designed to help researchers understand dark energy, the mysterious force accelerating the universe’s expansion. The observatory also will map how galaxies form, cluster, and evolve by tracing the influence of dark matter. Liftoff from NASA Kennedy is targeted no earlier than Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026.

Image credit: NASA/Sydney Rohde (Rocz)