Night and (Earth) Day

NASA

This image, released in celebration of Earth Day, shows the terminator – the line between night and day – on Earth. The Artemis II astronauts captured this view on April 2, 2026, during their journey to the Moon.

NASA science improves life on Earth every day. The agency provides insights on our home planet that can only be gathered from space to help put actionable satellite information in the hands of decision-makers. In addition, NASA’s observations of Earth and the technologies the agency develops provide the foundation needed to explore and sustain human life on the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

Download this year’s Earth Day poster.

Image credit: NASA