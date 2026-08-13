Suggested Searches

1 min read

NASA’s 737 Reveals New Paint

Teresa Whiting

NASA Armstrong Public Affairs Specialist

Aug 13, 2026
Image Article
A large, white aircraft sits on a concrete surface after being painted with new NASA logos in red, white and blue.
A newly painted NASA 737 aircraft sits on a ramp in Oklahoma on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
NASA/Carla Escamilla

NASA’s 737 aircraft was painted this week in Oklahoma as it progresses with modifications for use as a reduced gravity test aircraft for the agency. NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, took ownership of the aircraft from the United States Air Force in June. 

The aircraft will perform lunar-gravity parabolic flights to validate astronaut lunar suits and associated crew systems required to support Artemis mission objectives. These flights will happen at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for reduced-gravity operations, with NASA Armstrong oversight.

In addition, the aircraft will serve as a key asset for systems‑integration research for flight testing autonomy, sensors, and other digital systems.

Share

Details

Last Updated
Aug 13, 2026
Editor
Dede Dinius
Contact
Teresa Whiting

Related Terms

Explore More

5 min read

Pursuing a Dream of Working for NASA

Article 3 days ago
5 min read

NASA Completes Astronaut-Deployed Science Instrument for Lunar Surface

NASA has declared “wrenches down” on the first completed payload designed for Artemis astronauts to…

Article 4 days ago
4 min read

Building the Moon Base: NASA Stories at the Ion  

Article 4 days ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Armstrong Flight Research Center

Aircraft Flown at Armstrong

Aeronautics

Artemis