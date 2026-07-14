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NASA Jets Turn Red, White, and Blue

Teresa Whiting

NASA Armstrong Public Affairs Specialist

Jul 14, 2026
Image Article
A jet aircraft painted in red, white and blue flies over green trees below.
A NASA F-15 aircraft flies above Washington on Saturday, July 4, 2026, as part of a flyover to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. This aircraft is from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, and it joined other NASA aircraft for the flyover.
NASA/Jim Ross

In honor of America’s 250th birthday, two of NASA’s most iconic aircraft got a fresh coat of red, white, and blue paint ahead of a flyover in Washington on July 4, 2026, with other NASA aircraft.  

An F-15 and an F/A-18 from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, recently were repainted in patriotic colors as a tribute to the past and a salute to the future.

The red, white, and blue commemorative paint and Freedom 250 logo will remain on these aircraft for at least the next year, so be sure to catch these at local air shows and events.

Follow along on social media and at https://www.nasa.gov/freedom250/ to learn more about where to spot the aircraft (dependent upon availability and flying schedules):

  • July 23-24: EAA AirVenture, Oshkosh, Wisconsin
  • Oct. 3-4: Pacific Airshow, Huntington Beach, California
  • And more…

Check out more images here: https://www.nasa.gov/gallery/freedom-250/

Two red, white and blue jet aircraft are sitting on the ramp ready for takeoff. The body of the aircraft is painted in blue with white stars, and the wings are red and white stripes to mirror the American flag.
NASA’s F-15, right, and F/A-18 aircraft are shown at International Aerospace Coatings Inc.’s facility in Spokane, Washington, on Thursday, July 2, 2026, with new red, white, and blue paint to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. The aircraft, from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, participated in the Freedom 250 flyover in Washington on Saturday, July 4, 2026, with other NASA and military aircraft. NASA/Jim Ross
NASA/Jim Ross
Two red, white and blue jet aircraft are sitting on the ramp ready for takeoff. The body of the aircraft is painted in blue with white stars, and the wings are red and white stripes to mirror the American flag.
NASA’s F-15 aircraft is shown at International Aerospace Coatings Inc.’s facility in Spokane, Washington, on Thursday, July 2, 2026, with new red, white, and blue paint to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. The aircraft, from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, participated in the Freedom 250 flyover in Washington on Saturday, July 4, 2026, with other NASA and military aircraft. NASA/Jim Ross
NASA/Jim Ross
Two red, white and blue jet aircraft are sitting on the ramp ready for takeoff. The body of the aircraft is painted in blue with white stars, and the wings are red and white stripes to mirror the American flag.
NASA’s F-18 aircraft is shown at International Aerospace Coatings Inc.’s facility in Spokane, Washington, on Thursday, July 2, 2026, with new red, white, and blue paint to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. The aircraft, from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, participated in the Freedom 250 flyover in Washington on Saturday, July 4, 2026, with other NASA and military aircraft. NASA/Jim Ross
NASA/Jim Ross

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Last Updated
Jul 14, 2026
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