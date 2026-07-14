NASA Jets Turn Red, White, and Blue

In honor of America’s 250th birthday, two of NASA’s most iconic aircraft got a fresh coat of red, white, and blue paint ahead of a flyover in Washington on July 4, 2026, with other NASA aircraft.
An F-15 and an F/A-18 from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, recently were repainted in patriotic colors as a tribute to the past and a salute to the future.
The red, white, and blue commemorative paint and Freedom 250 logo will remain on these aircraft for at least the next year, so be sure to catch these at local air shows and events.
Follow along on social media and at https://www.nasa.gov/freedom250/ to learn more about where to spot the aircraft (dependent upon availability and flying schedules):
- July 23-24: EAA AirVenture, Oshkosh, Wisconsin
- Oct. 3-4: Pacific Airshow, Huntington Beach, California
- And more…
Check out more images here: https://www.nasa.gov/gallery/freedom-250/