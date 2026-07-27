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NASA Astronaut Chris Williams Returns to Earth

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HQ Web Team

Jul 27, 2026
Image Article
NASA astronaut Chris Williams grins at the camera while holding a walkie-talkie up to his ear. He's wearing a blue and white spacesuit that has various patches on the chest and left arm. His helmet is open. Someone in a blue jumpsuit stands behind him, and there are more people standing behind a red and white tape barrier.
NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA astronaut Chris Williams is all smiles in this July 26, 2026, photo taken shortly after he landed with Expedition 74 Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and Sergei Mikaev in Kazakhstan. This was Williams’ first mission.

Williams spent eight months aboard the International Space Station, where he supported a wide range of scientific investigations and technology demonstrations. He also completed two spacewalks to prep for space station power system upgrades and to replace a faulty joint on the Canadarm2 robotic arm.

Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls