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NASA Astronaut Chris Williams Preps for Spacewalk

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HQ Web Team

Jun 29, 2026
Image Article
ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot and NASA astronaut Chris Williams smile at the camera. Adenot wears a teal polo shirt with a patch on the front. Williams is in a white spacesuit. They are on the International Space Station.
X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO; Optical: NASA/ESA/STScI/AURA; IR:NASA/JPL/Caltech; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/N. Wolk

Flight engineer Sophie Adenot of ESA (European Space Agency) helps flight engineer Chris Williams of NASA as he tries on his spacesuit on June 23, 2026, testing its comfort and mobility as well as its communications and life support systems inside the International Space Station’s Quest airlock.

Williams will go on a spacewalk on June 30 with fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir. They will replace a malfunctioning wrist joint on the Canadarm2 robotic arm.

Image credit: NASA/Jessica Meir