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LINK Spacecraft Set for Mission to Boost NASA’s Swift Observatory

The headshot image of HQ Web Team

HQ Web Team

Jul 01, 2026
Image Article
A large white airplane has a white rocket attached to the bottom of its fuselage. There is a small white popup tent covering a section of the rocket, and a person in a red ball cap and blue electrostatic discharge jacket sits in front of it. The rocket has several logos on the side and an American flag painted near the tail. The airplane has a long blue stripe running down the side, under the windows and above the wing. Blue letters spell out “Northrop Grumman” above the windows to the right of the open forward boarding door. Several support trucks and other vehicles are visible in the background. The sky is partly cloudy. 
A Katalyst engineer runs tests on LINK while the satellite is inside the Pegasus XL rocket attached to the Stargazer aircraft at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.
NASA/Ron Beard

A first-of-its-kind mission to raise the orbit of NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory is poised for launch no earlier than Thursday, July 2, 5:09 a.m. EDT (9:09 p.m. UTC+12), from Kwajalein Atoll, part of the Republic of the Marshall Islands in the South Pacific Ocean. A robotic servicing spacecraft called LINK, built by Katalyst Space, will blast into orbit on a Northrop Grumman Pegasus XL rocket attached to the belly of the company’s Stargazer aircraft, shown here in this photograph from the evening of Tuesday, June 16, 2026. 

After launch, LINK will attempt to rendezvous with, grapple, and slowly raise Swift’s altitude over several months, preventing it from re-entering Earth’s atmosphere later this year. If this daring mission is successful, it will be the first time a commercial robotic mission has captured a NASA spacecraft that is both uncrewed and not originally designed to be serviced in space.

Follow the Swift blog to learn more about the mission.

Image credit: NASA/Ron Beard