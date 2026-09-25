Hubble Spots Chaotic Secret in Galaxy

ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Thilker, the MAUVE-HST Team

A chaotic secret hides within this seemingly serene image of spiral galaxy NGC 4698 taken by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and released on Sept. 18, 2026. As a spiral galaxy like our own Milky Way galaxy, NGC 4698 has spiral arms that curl around within a thin disk of stars, gas, and dust. These arms are marked by opaque clumps of brown dust and dotted with small collections of bright blue stars.

Unlike many other spiral galaxies, NGC 4698’s delicate spiral arms are only prominent in the outer reaches of the disk; spiral arms often wind down to the very center of a galaxy, but NGC 4698’s spiral arms appear to shy away from its glowing center. The arms instead hover in a ring-like structure around the perimeter of the galaxy.

Read more about this unusual spiral galaxy.

Text credit: ESA/Hubble

Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Thilker, the MAUVE-HST Team