Hello, World

NASA/Reid Wiseman

NASA astronaut and Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman took this picture of Earth from the Orion spacecraft’s window after completing the translunar injection burn. There are two auroras (top right and bottom left) and zodiacal light (bottom right) is visible as the Earth eclipses the Sun.

This and another photo of Earth are the first downlinked images from the Artemis II astronauts. See more photos from Orion as they are shared.

See and hear what the astronauts do with our 24/7 feed.

Image credit: NASA/Reid Wiseman