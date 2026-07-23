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Crews Move Artemis IV Liquid Hydrogen Tank

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HQ Web Team

Jul 23, 2026
Image Article
In the foreground, a few pink flowers on a grassy field lean to the right. Behind them is a long, silver cylinder being moved by crews in bright green safety shirts and vests. The massive object is the liquid hydrogen tank for the Artemis IV rocket.
NASA/Michael DeMocker

Crews at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans transport the 130-foot-tall Artemis IV liquid hydrogen tank out of a production cell inside the main factory building into a detached test building on a separate portion of the 829-acre site on May 15, 2026. The liquid hydrogen tank will form part of the core stage for the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, providing thousands of gallons of super-cold propellant to one of four RS-25 engines.

Image credit: NASA/Michael DeMocker