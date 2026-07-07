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Artemis II Crew and Apollo 14 Moon Tree

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HQ Web Team

Jul 07, 2026
Image Article
The members of the Artemis II mission hold shovels as they stand around a young pine tree. From left to right, they are Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, and Christina Koch. They are all looking down at the tree, which is surrounded by mulch. There is a plaque at the front of the mound of dirt. The grass the crew are standing on extends behind them for several yards.
NASA/James Blair

In this photograph, the Artemis II crew participates in the dedication of the Apollo 14 Moon tree at the Lunar Receiving Park at NASA’s Johnson Space Center on June 25, 2026. This tree is a second-generation Apollo Moon tree of the loblolly pine species. The original Apollo Moon trees were grown from seeds carried aboard Apollo 14 by NASA astronaut Stuart Roosa, a former U.S. Forest Service smoke jumper. Upon return to Earth, the seeds were germinated by the Forest Service, and the resulting seedlings were planted throughout the United States and around the world.

Image credit: NASA/James Blair