NASA Shares Final Contenders for Artemis II Moon Mascot Design Contest

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

NASA is down to 25 finalists for the Artemis II zero gravity indicator set to fly with the mission’s crew around the Moon and back next year.

Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch of NASA, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen will soon select one of the finalist designs to join them inside the Orion spacecraft as their Moon mascot.

“The Artemis II zero gravity indicator will be special for the crew,” said Reid Wiseman, Artemis II commander. “In a spacecraft filled with complex hardware to keep the crew alive in deep space, the indicator is a friendly and useful way to highlight the human element that is so critical to our exploration of the universe. Our crew is excited about these designs from across the world and we are looking forward to bringing the winner along for the ride.”

A zero gravity indicator is a small plush item that typically rides with a crew to visually indicate when they are in space. For the first eight minutes after liftoff, the crew and their indicator nearby will still be pushed into their seats by gravity, and the force of the climb into space. When the main engines of the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket’s core stage cut off, gravity’s restraints are lifted, but the crew will still be strapped safely into their seats – their zero gravity indicator’s ability to float will provide proof that they’ve made it into space.

Artemis II will mark the first time that the public has had a hand in creating the crew’s mascot.

These designs – ideas spanning from Moon-related twists on Earthly creatures to creative visions of exploration and discovery – were selected from more than 2,600 submissions from over 50 countries, including from K-12 students. The finalists represent 10 countries including the United States, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Peru, Singapore, and Wales.

View the finalist designs:

“Rise” “Zappy Zebra” “Luna the Space Polar Bear” “Team GarCo” “Parsec – The Bird That Flew to the Moon” “Big Steps of Little Octopus” “Astra-Jelly” “Harper, Chloe, and Mateo’s ZGI” “Artemis” “Beeatrice” “Lepus the Moon Rabbit” “Sal the Salmon” “Corey the Explorer” “Flying Squirrel Ready for Its Take Off to Space!” “Art & the Giant” “Lunar Crust-acean” “Celestial Griffin” “Soluna Flier” “MORU: A Cloud Aglow with Moonlight and Hope” “Creation Mythos” “Space Mola-mola (aka Moon Fish) Plushie” “Terra the Titanosaurus” “MISI: Guardian of the Journey” “Mona the Moon Moth” “Past, Present, Future”

In March, NASA announced it was seeking design ideas from global creators for a zero gravity indicator to fly aboard Artemis II, the first crewed mission under NASA’s Artemis campaign. Creators were asked to submit ideas representing the significance of Artemis, the mission, or exploration and discovery, and to meet specific size and materials requirements. Crowdsourcing company Freelancer facilitated the contest on NASA’s behalf though the NASA Tournament Lab, managed by the agency’s Space Technology Mission Directorate.

Once the crew has selected a final design, NASA’s Thermal Blanket Lab will fabricate it for flight. The indicator will be tethered inside Orion before launch.

The approximately 10-day mission is another step toward missions on the lunar surface and helping the agency prepare for future human missions to Mars.

Through Artemis, NASA will send astronauts to explore the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to build the foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.