Advanced Diagnostics for High-Enthalpy Test Facilities Simulating Spacecraft Atmospheric Entry
- Damiano Baccarella
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Application of Resonance Enhanced Multi-Photon Ionization Diagnostics to the Characterization of Arcjet Flows
- Ciprian Dumitrache
Colorado State University
Ultrafast Laser Diagnostics for Nonequilibrium Flowfields Characterization in Atmospheric Entry Studies
- Dan Fries
University of Kentucky, Lexington
Multiplexed Polarization Spectroscopy for Single-Shot Multi-Species Diagnostics in High-Enthalpy Flows
- Yi Mazumdar
Georgia Institute of Technology
Simultaneous Temperature, Species, and Velocity Measurements using Ultrafast Laser Diagnostics for Ground Testing of Spacecraft Atmospheric Entry Systems
Planning for Autonomous Spacecraft Using Machine Learning Methods to Enable Onboard Guidance, Navigation, and Control
- Glen Chou
Georgia Institute of Technology
Robust Real-Time Hierarchical Neural Planning and Control with System-Level Guarantees
- Roshan Eapen
Pennsylvania State University
Hamilton-Jacobi aided Planning and Reasoning for Intelligent Spacecraft Maneuvers (HJ-PRISM)
- Bin Hu
University of Houston
Safety-Enabled and Efficient Onboard Planning for Autonomous Spacecraft via Physics-Informed Reinforcement Learning