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Early Career Faculty (ECF) 2025 Awards

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Loura Hall

Jul 10, 2026
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Advanced Diagnostics for High-Enthalpy Test Facilities Simulating Spacecraft Atmospheric Entry

  • Damiano Baccarella
    University of Tennessee, Knoxville
    Application of Resonance Enhanced Multi-Photon Ionization Diagnostics to the Characterization of Arcjet Flows​
  • Ciprian Dumitrache
    Colorado State University
    Ultrafast Laser Diagnostics for Nonequilibrium Flowfields Characterization in Atmospheric Entry Studies​
  • Dan Fries
    University of Kentucky, Lexington
    Multiplexed Polarization Spectroscopy for Single-Shot Multi-Species Diagnostics in High-Enthalpy Flows​
  • Yi Mazumdar
    Georgia Institute of Technology
    Simultaneous Temperature, Species, and Velocity Measurements using Ultrafast Laser Diagnostics for Ground Testing of Spacecraft Atmospheric Entry Systems​

Planning for Autonomous Spacecraft Using Machine Learning Methods to Enable Onboard Guidance, Navigation, and Control

  • Glen Chou
    Georgia Institute of Technology
    Robust Real-Time Hierarchical Neural Planning and Control with System-Level Guarantees
  • Roshan Eapen
    Pennsylvania State University
    Hamilton-Jacobi aided Planning and Reasoning for Intelligent Spacecraft Maneuvers (HJ-PRISM)
  • Bin Hu
    University of Houston
    Safety-Enabled and Efficient Onboard Planning for Autonomous Spacecraft via Physics-Informed Reinforcement Learning