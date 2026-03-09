Suggested Searches

1 min read

About Subsonic Flight Demonstrator (SFD) Project

Sasha Ellis

Public Affairs Specialist

Mar 09, 2026
Article
An illustration of the transonic truss-braced wing aircraft configuration for the Subsonic Flight Demonstrator (SFD) project.
NASA / Scott Anders / Lillian Gipson / Rich Wahls

The purpose of the Subsonic Flight Demonstrator (SFD) project is to engage with industry and other government organizations to identify, select, and mature key airframe technologies, such as new wing designs, that have a high probability of transition to the next generation single-aisle seat class airliner. 

Moving technologies from a research environment to a production environment can be a real challenge for industry manufacturers and frequently these promising technologies do not get adopted due to a variety of technical and economic risks.  

NASA in partnership with industry plan to: 

  • Develop and flight test an advanced airframe configuration and related technologies to dramatically reduce aircraft fuel burn.  
  • Obtain ground data that will be used by the NASA/industry teams to validate the benefits of the new technologies.  
  • Use the research results to help industry make decisions associated with next generation single-aisle airliner.  

SFD Project Leadership

Project Manager 

Sarah Waechter 

Deputy Project Manager 

Rich DeLoof 

Chief Engineer 

Dr. Renee Horton 

Technology Development 

Tony Washburn 

Program Planning and Control (PP&C) Lead 

Stephanie Hamrick 

IASP
ARMD

Facebook logo
@NASA@NASAaero@NASAes

Instagram logo
@NASA@NASAaero@NASAes

Linkedin logo
@NASA

Explore More

2 min read

NASA, Boeing, Consider New Thin-Wing Aircraft Research Focus

Article 11 months ago
2 min read

Wind Over Its Wing: NASA’s X-66 Model Tests Airflow

Article 1 year ago
4 min read

2024: NASA Armstrong Prepares for Future Innovative Research Efforts

Article 1 year ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Missions

Artemis

Aeronautics STEM

Explore NASA’s History

Share

Details

Last Updated
Mar 09, 2026
Editor
Jim Banke
Contact
Sasha Ellis

Related Terms