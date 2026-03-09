NASA / Scott Anders / Lillian Gipson / Rich Wahls

The purpose of the Subsonic Flight Demonstrator (SFD) project is to engage with industry and other government organizations to identify, select, and mature key airframe technologies, such as new wing designs, that have a high probability of transition to the next generation single-aisle seat class airliner.

Moving technologies from a research environment to a production environment can be a real challenge for industry manufacturers and frequently these promising technologies do not get adopted due to a variety of technical and economic risks.

NASA in partnership with industry plan to:

Develop and flight test an advanced airframe configuration and related technologies to dramatically reduce aircraft fuel burn.

Obtain ground data that will be used by the NASA/industry teams to validate the benefits of the new technologies.

Use the research results to help industry make decisions associated with next generation single-aisle airliner.

SFD Project Leadership

Project Manager

Sarah Waechter

Deputy Project Manager

Rich DeLoof

Chief Engineer

Dr. Renee Horton

Technology Development

Tony Washburn

Program Planning and Control (PP&C) Lead

Stephanie Hamrick

