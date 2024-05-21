NASA

NASA’s System-Wide Safety (SWS) project identifies and addresses safety threats to improve the efficiency of flight and access to airspace. This map shows the locations of companies, academic institutions, and other government agencies that collaborate with SWS to conduct world-class research to assure the safety of current and future aviation applications that improve the quality of life for all humankind.

Note: Location on the map is based on the formal signed agreement. However, SWS also collaborates with additional locations not shown on the map.

System-Wide Safety Collaborations

Air Force Research Laboratory Aerospace Systems Directorate

Arlington, Virginia

AIRT, Inc

Miami, Florida

American Airlines

Fort Worth, Texas

Boeing

Huntsville, Alabama

Huntington Beach, California

Delphire

Pasadena, California

Delta Airlines

Atlanta, Georgia

easyJet Airline Company

Luton, England

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Daytona Beach, Florida

General Electric Company

Niskayuna, New York

George Washington University (GWU)

Washington, D.C.

German Aerospace Center (DLR)

Cologne, Germany

Iowa State

Ames, Iowa

Texas A&M University

Corpus Christi, Texas

Longbow

Hampton, Virginia

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Cambridge, Massachusetts

MIT/Lincoln Labs

Lexington, Massachusetts

Mitre

Bedford, Massachusetts

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Gaithersburg, Maryland

Northrop Grumman

Roy, Utah

Notre Dame

South Bend, Indiana

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)

Springfield, Ohio

Penn State

State College, Pennsylvania

SkyGrid

Austin, Texas

Swiss International Airlines (SWISS)

Zurich, Switzerland

United Airlines

Chicago, Illinois

University Of Central Florida (UCF)

Orlando, Florida

University of Texas – Austin

Austin, Texas

Vanderbilt University

Nashville, Tennessee

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)

Richmond, Virginia

Xwing

San Francisco, California

NASA Contacts

Agreements and Partnerships

Megan Ritter

megan.p.ritter@nasa.gov

Media Inquiries

Kaitlyn Fox

kaitlyn.d.fox@nasa.gov

About NASA's System-Wide Safety Project

SWS evaluates how the aerospace industry and aircraft modernization impact safety by using the latest technology to address potential risks associated with technical advancements and other emerging aviation operations.

Using this data, the project develops innovative solutions to assure safe, rapid, and scalable access to the commercial airspace.

SWS focuses on two significant project goals:

Explore, discover, and understand the impact on safety of growing complexity introduced by modernization aimed at improving the efficiency of flight, the access to airspace, and the expansion of services provided by air vehicles.

Develop and demonstrate innovative solutions that enable this modernization and the aviation transformation envisioned for global airspace system through proactive mitigation of risks in accordance with target levels of safety

SWS is developing the concept and recommended requirements for an assured In-Time Aviation Safety Management System that enables safe, rapid, and scalable access to a transformed National Airspace System.

SWS also:

Performs research and development focused on exploring, discovering, and understanding the impact of industry and aircraft modernization on safety.

Evaluates operations in the future NAS to identify new risks and hazards that must be effectively managed.

Focuses on a safety framework to assure the safety of current and future operations in the National Airspace System.

The SWS project is part of NASA’s Airspace Operations and Safety Program under the agency’s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate.