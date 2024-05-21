Suggested Searches

System-Wide Safety Collaborations

Kaitlyn D. Fox

May 21, 2024
NASA’s System-Wide Safety (SWS) project identifies and addresses safety threats to improve the efficiency of flight and access to airspace. This map shows the locations of companies, academic institutions, and other government agencies that collaborate with SWS to conduct world-class research to assure the safety of current and future aviation applications that improve the quality of life for all humankind.
Note: Location on the map is based on the formal signed agreement. However, SWS also collaborates with additional locations not shown on the map.

Air Force Research Laboratory Aerospace Systems Directorate
Arlington, Virginia

AIRT, Inc
Miami, Florida

American Airlines
Fort Worth, Texas

Boeing
Huntsville, Alabama
Huntington Beach, California

Delphire
Pasadena, California

Delta Airlines
Atlanta, Georgia

easyJet Airline Company
Luton, England

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Daytona Beach, Florida

General Electric Company
Niskayuna, New York

George Washington University (GWU)
Washington, D.C.

German Aerospace Center (DLR)
Cologne, Germany

Iowa State
Ames, Iowa

Texas A&M University
Corpus Christi, Texas

Longbow
Hampton, Virginia

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Cambridge, Massachusetts

MIT/Lincoln Labs
Lexington, Massachusetts

Mitre
Bedford, Massachusetts

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
Gaithersburg, Maryland

Northrop Grumman
Roy, Utah

Notre Dame
South Bend, Indiana

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)
Springfield, Ohio

Penn State
State College, Pennsylvania

SkyGrid
Austin, Texas

Swiss International Airlines (SWISS)
Zurich, Switzerland

United Airlines
Chicago, Illinois

University Of Central Florida (UCF)
Orlando, Florida

University of Texas – Austin
Austin, Texas

Vanderbilt University
Nashville, Tennessee

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)
Richmond, Virginia

Xwing
San Francisco, California

NASA Contacts

Agreements and Partnerships
Megan Ritter
megan.p.ritter@nasa.gov

Media Inquiries
Kaitlyn Fox
kaitlyn.d.fox@nasa.gov

About NASA's System-Wide Safety Project

SWS evaluates how the aerospace industry and aircraft modernization impact safety by using the latest technology to address potential risks associated with technical advancements and other emerging aviation operations.

Using this data, the project develops innovative solutions to assure safe, rapid, and scalable access to the commercial airspace.  

SWS focuses on two significant project goals:

  • Explore, discover, and understand the impact on safety of growing complexity introduced by modernization aimed at improving the efficiency of flight, the access to airspace, and the expansion of services provided by air vehicles.
  • Develop and demonstrate innovative solutions that enable this modernization and the aviation transformation envisioned for global airspace system through proactive mitigation of risks in accordance with target levels of safety 

SWS is developing the concept and recommended requirements for an assured In-Time Aviation Safety Management System that enables safe, rapid, and scalable access to a transformed National Airspace System. 

SWS also:

  • Performs research and development focused on exploring, discovering, and understanding the impact of industry and aircraft modernization on safety.
  • Evaluates operations in the future NAS to identify new risks and hazards that must be effectively managed.
  • Focuses on a safety framework to assure the safety of current and future operations in the National Airspace System.  

The SWS project is part of NASA’s Airspace Operations and Safety Program under the agency’s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate.

