NASA / Kyle Jenkins

The Advanced Air Mobility Pathfinders (AAMP) project accelerates advanced air mobility technologies for wildfire response and urban transportation through real-world demonstrations and strategic partnerships.

AAMP researches emerging technologies, establishes aircraft strategic deconfliction frameworks, and validates solutions in metropolitan areas to enable larger-scale urban air mobility.

The project enhances Unmanned Aircraft Systems capabilities for wildfire mitigation and disaster response by transferring Portable Airspace Management System technologies to enable routine, safe, and efficient Beyond Visual Line of Sight operations.

AAMP delivers scalable technologies, integration standards, and coordination tools that drive industry adoption and improve multi-agency collaboration for emergency response.

More AAMP details

The project is dedicated to demonstrating and validating the safe and practical integration of advanced air mobility technologies. We focus on developing, evaluating, and transferring performance requirements for:

Portable Airspace Management System — To enable safe, scalable, and continuous (24/7) aerial operations, especially in challenging degraded visual environments.

Airspace Service Providers — Managing medium-density advanced air mobility operations, aligning with the AAM National Strategy.

Our goal is to ensure these systems are ready for real-world use in emergency operations as well as urban transportation. AAMP actively collaborates with government agencies, academia, and industry stakeholders. These partnerships are vital for validating the safe and effective performance of these new technologies.

This, in turn, enables safe, practical, and resilient urban air mobility operations. AAMP bridges the gap between research and implementation, making Advanced Air Mobility a trusted solution for everyday transportation and life-saving missions across the United States.