Suggested Searches

2 min read

About Advanced Air Mobility Pathfinders Project

Megan Ritter

Langley Research Center

Mar 05, 2026
Article
NASA / Kyle Jenkins

The Advanced Air Mobility Pathfinders (AAMP) project accelerates advanced air mobility technologies for wildfire response and urban transportation through real-world demonstrations and strategic partnerships.

AAMP researches emerging technologies, establishes aircraft strategic deconfliction frameworks, and validates solutions in metropolitan areas to enable larger-scale urban air mobility.

The project enhances Unmanned Aircraft Systems capabilities for wildfire mitigation and disaster response by transferring Portable Airspace Management System technologies to enable routine, safe, and efficient Beyond Visual Line of Sight operations.

AAMP delivers scalable technologies, integration standards, and coordination tools that drive industry adoption and improve multi-agency collaboration for emergency response. 

More AAMP details

The project is dedicated to demonstrating and validating the safe and practical integration of advanced air mobility technologies. We focus on developing, evaluating, and transferring performance requirements for:  

    Portable Airspace Management System — To enable safe, scalable, and continuous (24/7) aerial operations, especially in challenging degraded visual environments. 

    Airspace Service Providers — Managing medium-density advanced air mobility operations, aligning with the AAM National Strategy.  

     Our goal is to ensure these systems are ready for real-world use in emergency operations as well as urban transportation. AAMP actively collaborates with government agencies, academia, and industry stakeholders. These partnerships are vital for validating the safe and effective performance of these new technologies. 

    This, in turn, enables safe, practical, and resilient urban air mobility operations. AAMP bridges the gap between research and implementation, making Advanced Air Mobility a trusted solution for everyday transportation and life-saving missions across the United States.  

    Facebook logo
    @NASA@NASAaero@NASAes

    Instagram logo
    @NASA@NASAaero@NASA_es

    Linkedin logo
    @NASA

    Explore More

    2 min read

    NASA Demonstrates Safer Skies for Future Urban Air Travel 

    Article 3 months ago
    4 min read

    NASA Tests 5G-Based Aviation Network to Boost Air Taxi Connectivity

    Article 8 months ago
    3 min read

    NASA Intern Took Career from Car Engines to Cockpits

    Article 9 months ago
    Keep Exploring

    Discover More Topics From NASA

    Missions

    Humans In Space

    Aeronautics STEM

    Explore NASA’s History

    Share

    Details

    Last Updated
    Mar 05, 2026
    Editor
    Jim Banke
    Contact
    Megan Ritter

    Related Terms