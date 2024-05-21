1 min read
2024 Dream with Us Design Challenge Winners
- Congratulations! Our 2024 Dream with Us challenge has concluded, and we are pleased to share the winning projects:
- Middle School
- 1st Place: The Unstoppable Changemakers Team (Anika J. and Aidan R.)
- 2nd Place: Aerial Disaster Response Association Team (Adhavan B., Sanat N., Ganesh P., Carl S.)
- 3rd Place: J.A.N.S. Team (Jason P., Aditya B., Nathan V., Sai Niranjan S.)
- High School
- 1st Place: PUSHPAK Team (Devin W. and Isabel R.)
- 2nd Place: AirRescue Team (Sarthak K. and Advaith S.)
- 3rd Place: Flight Fusion Team (Emily A. and Zahraa A.)
