2024 Dream with Us Design Challenge Winners

Lillian Gipson

May 21, 2024
Dream with Us graphic, showing a female African American dreaming up aeronautics ideas.

Congratulations! Our 2024 Dream with Us challenge has concluded, and we are pleased to share the winning projects:

Middle School

1st Place: The Unstoppable Changemakers Team (Anika J. and Aidan R.)

Middle School winning entry in the 2024 Dream with Us contest, drone concept diagram.

2nd Place: Aerial Disaster Response Association Team (Adhavan B., Sanat N., Ganesh P., Carl S.)

Middle School 2nd place winning entry in the 2024 Dream with Us contest, drone concepts.

3rd Place: J.A.N.S. Team (Jason P., Aditya B., Nathan V., Sai Niranjan S.)

Middle School 3rd place winning entry in the 2024 Dream with Us contest, drone concepts.

High School

1st Place: PUSHPAK Team (Devin W. and Isabel R.)

High School winning entry in the 2024 Dream with Us contest. Concept drawing of the drone.
High School winning entry in the 2024 Dream with Us contest comic concept.

2nd Place: AirRescue Team (Sarthak K. and Advaith S.)

High School 2nd place winning entry in the 2024 Dream with Us contest poster concept.
High School 2nd place winning entry in the 2024 Dream with Us contest comic strip concept.

3rd Place: Flight Fusion Team (Emily A. and Zahraa A.)

High School 3rd place winning entry in the 2024 Dream with Us contest, drone concept.
High School 3rd place winning entry in the 2024 Dream with Us contest, poster concept.
May 21, 2024
Lillian Gipson
Jim Banke

