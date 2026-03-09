Suggested Searches

TB 26-03 Flammability Testing Configuration and Approach of Barrier MaterialAssemblies Designed for Space Flight Applications

Meagan Chappell

Mar 09, 2026
The NASA Engineering and Safety Center (NESC) partnered with Materials and Processes and Flammability subject matter experts from the Johnson Space Center, White Sands Test Facility, and the Marshall Space Flight Center to design and develop a test for evaluating the effectiveness of material assemblies to serve as a barrier between a potential cabin ignition source based on typical flammable materials in the habitable volume of spacecraft.

Download PDF: Flammability Testing Configuration and Approach of Barrier Material Assemblies Designed for Space Flight Applications