SERVIR Co-hosts Regional Workshop on Inclusive Climate Action

From 2/12-16/24, representatives of SERVIR’s Science Coordination Office participated in an Inclusive Climate Action Workshop in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Hosted by SERVIR’s Southeast Asia program, along with USAID, the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center, and the World Wildlife Fund, the event was organized as a space to exchange ideas on how Earth and climate information can be more actionable for and inclusive of Indigenous communities, women, youth, and other underrepresented communities. The event convened nearly 100 participants from across five Southeast Asian countries who provided insight on how SERVIR and its partners can better serve the region on issues like deforestation, air quality, and disaster risk reduction.
1 min read