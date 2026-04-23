NASA Kennedy Prepares Facility for Roman Space Telescope Arrival

A photograph shows the exterior of NASA’s Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility (PHSF) on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA/Kim Shiflett

Preparations are underway for launch of NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope as soon as early September on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Roman space telescope will provide deep, panoramic views of the cosmos, generating never-before-seen pictures that will revolutionize our understanding of the universe. Before Roman arrives at the launch pad, however, the telescope will complete final inspections, checkouts, and fueling at NASA Kennedy’s Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility (PHSF).

The 40-year-old facility is a dedicated dual-use complex for clean room and hazardous material operations, where numerous spacecraft have undergone final prelaunch processing including receiving, integration, testing, and encapsulation ahead of liftoff. NASA’s Launch Services Program, based at NASA Kennedy, manages the launch service for the Roman mission.

To prepare for Roman’s arrival, the program oversaw several upgrades to the PHSF. This included replacing its air-shower system, a small entry chamber that blasts high-velocity HEPA-filtered air onto people and equipment before they enter a clean room.

“Roman is a very sensitive spacecraft. NASA is always pushing the boundaries of how precise our instruments can be, and the result of that is they need to be very well cared for while they’re being processed at the PHSF,” said Ryan Boehmer, launch site integration manager with the Launch Services Program at NASA Kennedy. “One of the biggest sources of contamination for a spacecraft is people.”

The PHSF is a clean work area, so the facility must be free of any contamination that could negatively impact the Roman spacecraft. Technicians must dress in a protective suit before using the air shower, which sprays air to reduce any particles carried on clothing or equipment and keeps the spacecraft’s environment in the facility as clean and contamination-free as possible.

Dust, debris, or even a piece of hair can interfere with a spacecraft and its instruments as it gathers crucial science data in orbit. The facility is certified to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) ISO class 8 clean room standards but can exceed that with augmentation. The team is planning to use a HEPA filtration wall to achieve ISO class 7 standards required for Roman.

This image shows the recently upgraded air showers which blast high-velocity HEPA-filtered air onto people before they enter a clean room at NASA’s Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. NASA/Kim Shiflett

Another PHSF upgrade is its HVAC system, which is far more advanced than a typical residential system. The goal of this upgrade is to replace the facility’s chiller coils to ensure the airlock and clean room remain climate-controlled with backups available if one fails. Additional updates include the compressed-air system’s pressure tank, air dryer, and regulator panel to supply clean, reliable compressed air to slide hardware around the floor – like an air hockey table but on a much larger scale. Massive volumes of filtered air circulate through the facility to prevent outside contaminants from entering the building.

“Another consideration we have is keeping both the spacecraft and people working on it at comfortable temperatures during processing, especially given Florida’s hot and humid environment,” said Genevieve Futch, Launch Services Program mission manager for Roman at NASA Kennedy. “Throughout processing, teams are powering on spacecraft for testing, which can generate heat. All the technicians in the clean room wear significant amounts of protective garments that trap heat, so we rely on the PHSF’s HVAC to reliably maintain the facility’s environment. We don’t want to overheat either the hardware or our team.”

Inside, the temperature is kept around 70° F with a maximum relative humidity of 60% and minimum humidity requirement of 30%. Too much humidity can lead to corrosion, while too little can create static electricity. The team constantly monitors the conditions to ensure the spacecraft’s safety.

Workers also repainted the facility’s 15-ton bridge crane, which is used to lift spacecraft hardware, but not for aesthetic reasons. The new paint helps prevent any paint chips from becoming foreign object debris, commonly referred to as FOD. All the teams working on Roman aim to mitigate even microscopic particles from contaminating the spacecraft. Paint chips are larger and heavier than some of the smallest contaminants, but they could still become airborne debris that can settle on hardware, causing mechanical interference and degrading performance. Removing all potential sources of contamination is part of the launch site planning and reflects the attention to detail required to launch a spacecraft.

Roman will undergo several prelaunch operations, including thermal protection closeout, cleaning, solar array work, and loading hydrazine propellant. The PHSF is one of the very few facilities where spacecraft undergo both hazardous fueling operations and delicate contamination control procedures.

Continuing legacy

The PHSF began operations in 1986 during the Space Shuttle Program, where it supported processing for several major shuttle payloads, including missions supporting NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Since 1998, the Launch Services Program has managed 16 launches processed at the PHSF, beginning with the program’s first mission, NASA’s Deep Space 1. Other missions include Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover, NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft, and soon to be Roman.

In the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility, workers maneuver Deep Space 1 into place to attach the solar panels. NASA Crew members conduct equipment and procedure familiarization on parts of the payload in the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility in preparation for their mission to service NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. NASA/Kim Shiflett Mars 2020 lift activities in Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility. NASA/Kim Shiflett Technicians tested deploying a set of massive solar arrays measuring about 46.5 feet (14.2 meters) long and about 13.5 feet (4.1 meters) high for NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft inside the agency’s Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility. NASA/Kim Shiflett

“We have the responsibility for ensuring the highest practical probability of launch success for these incredibly sophisticated and delicate spacecrafts,” said Boehmer. “We’re a common thread combining the capabilities of commercial rockets with NASA’s scientific spacecraft, and we have experience supporting the processing of everything from space telescopes to Mars rovers to deep space probes in this building.”

Roman will work in collaboration with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble. It is a survey mission with a field of view 100 times larger than Webb and up to 200 times larger than Hubble. Roman’s wide view will help answer essential questions about dark energy, exoplanets, and astrophysics, while Webb can follow up on rare objects Roman discovers, looking at them in greater detail.

“I think it’s human nature to wonder about what is out there in space,” said Boehmer. “I believe when we start getting images from Roman and see more of the universe than ever before, people will connect to that feeling of wonder.”