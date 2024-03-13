NASA Rolls Out Lunar Tires at Monster Jams

A Monster Jam fan shows off a pair of NASA-branded solar eclipse glasses during an event in Milwaukee. Credit: NASA/Heather Brown

Few things rev the engines of Monster Jam fans more than tires—including lunar tires. NASA’s Glenn Research Center recently gained traction with amplified audiences at Monster Jams in Milwaukee, Jan. 20-21, and in Cleveland, Feb. 16-17. During pit parties, NASA’s outreach team rolled out its replica lunar rover tire to show visitors the work NASA is doing on space tires.

A young Monster Jam enthusiast gets some traction out of a NASA lunar tire. Credit: NASA/Heather Brown

The exhibit also included an inflatable Mars rover, First Woman comic backdrop, and distribution of solar eclipse glasses and eclipse path maps.

NASA Glenn Research Center’s Matthew Baeslack discusses NASA Glenn’s research on lunar tires with visitors at a Monster Jam in Milwaukee. Credit: NASA/Heather Brown

Additionally, Grave Digger driver Krysten Anderson and El Toro Loco driver Armando Castro visited NASA Glenn in Cleveland to see how future tires for the Moon and Mars are designed and tested.