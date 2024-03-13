NASA Rolls Out Lunar Tires at Monster Jams

Credit: NASA/Heather Brown
Few things rev the engines of Monster Jam fans more than tires—including lunar tires. NASA’s Glenn Research Center recently gained traction with amplified audiences at Monster Jams in Milwaukee, Jan. 20-21, and in Cleveland, Feb. 16-17. During pit parties, NASA’s outreach team rolled out its replica lunar rover tire to show visitors the work NASA is doing on space tires.
Credit: NASA/Heather Brown
The exhibit also included an inflatable Mars rover, First Woman comic backdrop, and distribution of solar eclipse glasses and eclipse path maps.
Credit: NASA/Heather Brown
Additionally, Grave Digger driver Krysten Anderson and El Toro Loco driver Armando Castro visited NASA Glenn in Cleveland to see how future tires for the Moon and Mars are designed and tested.
Credit: NASA/Steven Logan