Suggested Searches

1 min read

Rainbow Alliance Advisory Group Showcases NASA at Pride Event in Downtown Cleveland

Doreen Zudell

Editor

Jul 09, 2024
Article
Three NASA Glenn Research Center employees talk with visitors at a table featuring rainbow flags and a NASA space helmet. A colorful banner reading, “Explore the unknown in air and space” hangs in the background.
Members of NASA Glenn Research Center’s Rainbow Alliance Advisory Group hosted a booth to share information on NASA during the “Pride in the CLE” event.
Credit: NASA/Steven Logan

For the second year in a row, NASA Glenn Research Center’s Rainbow Alliance Advisory Group (RAAG), with support from additional Glenn employees, marched in Cleveland’s “Pride in the CLE” festival on June 1.  This year, they widened their presence by staffing an exhibit booth, which showcased NASA and inclusion in the workplace.  

Throughout the day, RAAG members engaged with more than 1,500 members of the public, distributing NASA stickers and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion pins. They also shared information on employment and internship opportunities and details of NASA Glenn’s work in aeronautics and aerospace.  

NASA’s Glenn Research Center employees enthusiastically walk in the “Pride in the CLE” parade while wearing colorful shirts and carrying the NASA Glenn Research Center Rainbow Alliance Advisory Group flag in front.
NASA’s Glenn Research Center employees march in the “Pride in the CLE” parade in downtown Cleveland.
Credit: NASA/Steven Logan

The event was supported by NASA Glenn’s Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility committee. 


Return to Newsletter

Explore More

1 min read

NASA Glenn Welcomes Summer Student Interns 

Article 1 hour ago
2 min read

NASA Prepares for Air Taxi Passenger Comfort Studies

Article 2 weeks ago
4 min read

NASA Parachute Sensor Testing Could Make EPIC Mars Landings

Article 2 weeks ago