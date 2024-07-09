Members of NASA Glenn Research Center’s Rainbow Alliance Advisory Group hosted a booth to share information on NASA during the “Pride in the CLE” event. Credit: NASA/Steven Logan

For the second year in a row, NASA Glenn Research Center’s Rainbow Alliance Advisory Group (RAAG), with support from additional Glenn employees, marched in Cleveland’s “Pride in the CLE” festival on June 1. This year, they widened their presence by staffing an exhibit booth, which showcased NASA and inclusion in the workplace.

Throughout the day, RAAG members engaged with more than 1,500 members of the public, distributing NASA stickers and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion pins. They also shared information on employment and internship opportunities and details of NASA Glenn’s work in aeronautics and aerospace.

NASA’s Glenn Research Center employees march in the “Pride in the CLE” parade in downtown Cleveland. Credit: NASA/Steven Logan

The event was supported by NASA Glenn’s Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility committee.