Indoor Testing Facilities available at the NASA Unmanned Autonomy Research Complex (NUARC)

Windshaper

Windshaper fan array for dynamic low-speed and hovering flight research. NASA/John Melton

A large WindShaper fan array is available for dynamic low-speed and hovering flight research. The WindShaper is ideal for generating arbitrary wind gradients and wind gusts via a simple Python API. A companion WindProbe is also available for quick surveys of flows. The WindProbe utilizes the lab’s OptiTrack motion capture system to extract the position and orientation of the 5-hole cone probe located on the probe tip.

Large dynamic fan array: 9’x7’, 1134 fans arranged as 567 ‘wind pixels’

9’x7’, 1134 fans arranged as 567 ‘wind pixels’ Wind speeds: 0 to 16 m/s (0 to 36 mph/31 kts)

0 to 16 m/s (0 to 36 mph/31 kts) Acceleration: 4 m/s 2 , Deceleration: 2.5 m/s 2

4 m/s , 2.5 m/s Each fan is programmable via Python scripting

Replicates steady winds, gusts, and wind gradients