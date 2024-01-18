Two members of NASA Glenn Research Center’s senior leadership retired on Dec. 30, 2023.

Timothy McCartney Credit: NASA

Timothy P. McCartney, director of Aeronautics, retired with 38 1/2 years of NASA service. He was responsible for the project management, workforce planning, budget oversight, and executive leadership of NASA Glenn’s aeronautics research and development activities in support of the agency’s Aeronautics Research Mission.

Dr. Ajay Misra Credit: NASA

Dr. Ajay Misra, deputy director of Research and Engineering, retired with 29 years of NASA service. He shared responsibility with the director of Research and Engineering for leading and managing approximately 1,000 scientists, engineers, and administrative staff supporting NASA’s missions. He led a team dedicated to NASA Glenn’s research and development in propulsion, communications, power, and materials and structures for extreme environments.