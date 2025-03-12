Suggested Searches

2 min read

NASA Releases its Spinoff 2025 Publication 

Doreen Zudell

Editor

Mar 12, 2025
Article
Cover of the publication states “Spinoff 2025” on a gray-colored close-up of the Moon’s surface.
The 2025 Spinoff publication features more than 40 commercial infusions of NASA technologies.
Credit: NASA 

The work NASA conducts in space leads to ongoing innovations benefiting people on Earth. Some of these latest technologies, which have been successfully transferred from NASA to the commercial sector, are featured in the latest edition of NASA’s Spinoff 2025 publication now available online. 

The publication features more than 40 commercial infusions of NASA technologies, including research originated at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. 

Aircraft resembling a helicopter or large bug flies above rows of greenhouses. A large body of water is shown behind the greenhouses.
Parallel Flight Technologies’ Firefly aircraft is designed to run for 100 minutes while fully loaded, allowing the aircraft to perform agricultural surveys as well as assist in the aftermath of natural disasters.
Credit: Parallel Flight Technologies Inc. 

Bringing Hybrid Power to the Rescue 

A NASA-funded hybrid power system makes drones more capable in disasters. 

With Small Business Innovation Research funding from NASA Glenn, Parallel Flight Technologies of La Selva Beach, California, was able to test its hybrid propulsion technology, enabling longer-running, remotely piloted aircraft for use in agricultural and rescue applications. See the full Spinoff article for more information.

Cutout of a long, steel building that contains triple rows of batteries stacked on top of one another in a warehouse.
EnerVenue Inc. brought down the cost of nickel-hydrogen technology and encased it in safe, robust vessels, like the battery pictured here. These batteries store renewable energy in a wide range of terrestrial situations.
Credit: EnerVenue Inc. 

Hubble Battery Tech Holds Power on Earth 

Nickel-hydrogen technology is safe, durable, and long-lasting – and now it’s affordable, too.

Nickel-hydrogen batteries store renewable energy for power plants, businesses, and homes, thanks to innovations from Fremont, California-based EnerVenue, informed by papers published by NASA Glenn about the technology’s performance on the Hubble Space Telescope, International Space Station, and more. See the full Spinoff article for more information. 

Spinoff 2025 also features 20 technologies available for licensing with the potential for commercialization. Check out the Spinoffs of Tomorrow section to learn more.


