NASA Glenn Experts Join Baseball Fans in Omaha

NASA Glenn Research Center’s Heather Brown, left, and NASA Flight Director Brandon Lloyd greet visitors before they enter NASA’s Journey to Tomorrow traveling exhibit on Friday, June 13, 2025, during an event in Omaha, Nebraska. Credit: NASA/Shauntina Lilly

Thousands of baseball fans travel across the country annually to watch teams compete in Omaha, Nebraska, during the NCAA Men’s College World Series in June. This year, NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland swung for the fences to celebrate the city’s Diamond Anniversary of hosting the event and to highlight the intersections of sports and STEM.

NASA Glenn Research Center’s astronaut mascot greets visitors at the Kiewit Luminarium in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, June 12, 2025, during an event at the RiverFront celebrating the city’s Diamond Anniversary hosting the NCAA Men’s College World Series. Credit: NASA/Shauntina Lilly

As part of a larger outreach program across the region, NASA Glenn, the only NASA center in the Midwest, continues to meet audiences where they are to make space relatable to all.

“We brought NASA to Omaha during the College World Series to connect with a broader audience through one of the country’s most celebrated sporting events,” said NASA Glenn Public Engagement Specialist Heather Brown, who led the event. “Our goal was to spark curiosity, inspire the next generation, and demonstrate how science and exploration intersect with everyday passions — like baseball.”

Guests enjoy exploring science through an interactive kiosk in NASA Glenn Research Center’s Journey to Tomorrow traveling exhibit on Friday, June 13, 2025, during an event in Omaha, Nebraska. Credit: NASA/Shauntina Lilly

Situated next to the Kiewit Luminarium on the Lewis and Clark Landing of Omaha’s RiverFront, NASA Glenn engaged fans with Artemis-themed displays, interactive kiosks, a Space Launch System inflatable rocket, and the 53-foot Journey to Tomorrow traveling exhibit. In addition, Omaha-born NASA Flight Director Brandon Lloyd greeted visitors and participated in an event at the Branched Oak Observatory, where a large crowd of space enthusiasts asked questions and learned more about NASA’s missions.

“This was an incredible opportunity to tell NASA’s story and showcase our work in a setting that was already energized and ready to engage,” Brown said.