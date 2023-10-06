NASA to Welcome Visitors, Media to Johnson Space Center Open House

MEDIA ADVISORY: J23-006

Oct. 6, 2023

NASA will open its gates to the public Saturday, Oct. 14, celebrating the agency’s 65th anniversary, the International Space Station’s 25th anniversary, and upcoming Artemis missions to the Moon.

Media interested in participating in the event at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston must request credentials from the Johnson newsroom at 281-483-5111 or jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov, no later than 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Media must check in upon arrival at the Johnson newsroom in Building 2N, where additional background materials will be available, and interviews may be requested.

To help ensure an enjoyable visit for everyone when they drive through the center’s main gate from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CDT, NASA Johnson is asking visitors to abide by the following guidelines:

Small, clear bags are allowed

No backpacks, drones, coolers, food, or beverages (including alcohol) are permitted

No pets (unless certified service dog)

No firearms, weapons, or ammunition (includes license to carry)

Motorcycle helmets are required on NASA property

Entry into, continued presence on, or exit from the facility is contingent upon your consent to inspection of person or property

Download the NASA SAFE app for information on parking, entry process, policies, maps, frequently asked questions, and emergency response

During the open house, visitors will get a free, behind-the-scenes look at some of the agency’s most historic accomplishments, and the exciting work happening right now as NASA returns humans to the Moon and ultimately prepares for exploration of Mars. The incoming gate will close at 2:30 p.m. and visitors will be allowed to remain on site until 3 p.m.

See a full list of what will be open and a map that includes parking, at:

https://www.nasa.gov/johnson/open-house/

Visitors will have access to a variety of exhibits and hardware, ranging from Moon rocks collected during the Apollo missions, to full-size mockups of the International Space Station, NASA’s Orion spacecraft, and Gateway lunar space station. Guests also will have opportunities to meet astronauts and learn more about how human spaceflight missions are managed from Mission Control, Houston.

Guests may also take advantage of an exciting opportunity to view an annular eclipse — also known as a “ring of fire” eclipse — of the Sun.

In addition to facilities and exhibits, the center’s Teague Auditorium will feature programs and speakers from 9:30 a.m. through 3 p.m.

NASA opened for business Oct. 1, 1958, following the signing of the agency’s founding legislation on July 29, 1958. After four decades that saw dozens of short-duration missions to the Moon and low Earth orbit, NASA and its international partners launched the first element of the International Space Station on Nov. 20, 1998, setting the stage for continuous human presence in space, which began in 2000.

Visitors are welcomed year-round through Johnson’s official visitor center, Space Center Houston, which provides tram tours and visits inside several key facilities. However, this open house will allow visitors to have access to several locations not accessible during visitor center tours.

