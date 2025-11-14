NASA Sets Launch Coverage for International Ocean Tracking Mission

In this artist’s concept, the ocean-observing satellite Sentinel-6B orbits Earth with its deployable solar panels extended. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA will provide live coverage of prelaunch and launch activities for Sentinel-6B, an international mission delivering critical sea level and ocean data to protect coastal infrastructure, improve weather forecasting, and support commercial activities at sea.

Launch is targeted at 12:21 a.m. EST, Monday, Nov. 17 (9:21 p.m. PST, Sunday, Nov. 16) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Watch coverage beginning at 11:30 p.m. EST (8:30 p.m. PST) on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and more. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of platforms, including social media.

The Sentinel-6B mission continues a decades-long effort to monitor global sea level and ocean conditions using precise radar measurements from space. Since the early 1990s, satellites launched by NASA and domestic and international partners have collected precise sea level data. The launch of Sentinel-6B will extend this dataset out to nearly four decades.

NASA’s mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Saturday, Nov. 15

4 p.m. – NASA Prelaunch Teleconference on International Ocean Tracking Mission

Karen St. Germain, director, Earth Science Division, NASA Headquarters in Washington

Pierrik Veuilleumier, Sentinel-6B project manager, ESA (European Space Agency)

Parag Vaze, Sentinel-6B project manager, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California

Tim Dunn, senior launch director, Launch Services Program, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida

Julianna Scheiman, director, NASA Science Missions, SpaceX

1st Lt. William Harbin, launch weather officer, U.S. Air Force

Audio of the teleconference will stream on the NASA Video YouTube channel.

Media interested in participating by phone must RSVP no later than two hours prior to the start of the call at: ksc-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov. A copy of NASA’s media accreditation policy is online.

Sunday Nov. 16

11:30 p.m. – Launch coverage begins on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and more.

Audio-only coverage

Audio-only of the launch coverage will be carried on the NASA “V” circuits, which may be accessed by dialing 321-867-1220 or -1240. On launch day, “mission audio” countdown activities without NASA+ launch commentary will be carried at 321-867-7135.

NASA website launch coverage

Launch day coverage of the mission will be available on the agency’s website. Coverage will include links to live streaming and blog updates beginning no earlier than 11 p.m. EST, Nov. 16, as the countdown milestones occur. Streaming video and photos of the launch will be accessible on demand shortly after liftoff. Follow countdown coverage on NASA’s Sentinel-6/Jason-CS blog.

For questions about countdown coverage, contact the NASA Kennedy newsroom at: 321-867-2468.

Attend launch virtually

Members of the public can register to attend this launch virtually. NASA’s virtual guest program for this mission includes curated launch resources, notifications about related opportunities or changes, and a stamp for the NASA virtual guest passport following launch.

Sentinel-6B is the second of twin satellites in the Copernicus Sentinel-6/Jason-CS (Continuity of Service) mission, a collaboration among NASA, ESA, EUMETSAT (European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The first satellite in the mission, Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, launched in November 2020. The European Commission contributed funding support, while France’s space agency CNES (Centre National d’Études Spatiales) provided technical expertise. The mission also marks the first international involvement in Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth Observation Programme.

