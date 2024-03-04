NASA Joins Rice University for 2024 Space Studies Program

March 4, 2024

RELEASE: J24-006

Students from around the world will visit NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston this summer for a variety of activities associated with the 36th annual Space Studies Program of the International Space University.

Through a continuing partnership with Houston’s Rice University, NASA Johnson will welcome students from many countries participating in tours, lectures and hands-on activities with aerospace experts from June 8 to Aug. 3, 2024.

“Johnson Space Center is looking forward to partnering with Rice as it hosts the International Space University’s Space Studies Program in partnership with Rice University,” said Johnson Director Vanessa Wyche. “This is an amazing opportunity, not only for the students participating in the Space Studies Program, but for employees of Johnson to share their knowledge and experiences with an international network of leading space experts and professionals.”

The Space Studies Program is an educational and training program in the space sector, covering both technical and non-technical aspects, in an international, intercultural, and interdisciplinary environment.

During an intensive eight-week program, 200+ participants, lecturers, professors, staff members, experts, and executives from American and international space agencies and private companies from over 30 countries will converge in Houston.

The program is aimed at aspiring space professionals and leaders with an educational experience, featuring a curriculum covering space exploration engineering, policy, business and management, and applications. Hands-on projects, workshops, and immersive learning experiences will provide students with networking opportunities with a global community of space enthusiasts.

