NASA Johnson to Dedicate Building to Dorothy Vaughan, Women of Apollo

A portrait of Dorothy Vaughan, a mathematician, computer programmer, and NASA’s first Black manager. Credit: NASA

NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston will recognize legendary human computer Dorothy Vaughan and the women of Apollo with activities marking their achievements, including a renaming and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the center’s “Building 12,” on Friday, July 19, the eve of the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

At 9 a.m. CDT, NASA Johnson Director Vanessa Wyche will begin with a discussion about the importance of Vaughan and the women of Apollo’s contributions to the agency’s lunar landing program and their significance to today’s Artemis campaign. Other highlights include a poetry reading, a recital by Texas Southern University’s Dr. Thomas F. Freeman Debate Team, and a “Women in Human Spaceflight” panel discussion.

The panel in NASA Johnson’s Teague Auditorium will be moderated by Debbie Korth, the agency’s Orion Program deputy manager, and include:

Christina Koch, NASA astronaut

Sandy Johnson, Barrios Technology CEO

Lara Kearney, NASA Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program manager

Andrea Mosie, NASA Lunar Materials Repository Laboratory manager and senior sample processor

Dr. Shirley Price, former NASA Equal Opportunity specialist

Following the program, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at Building 12, which will thereafter be named the “Dorothy Vaughan Center in Honor of the Women of Apollo.” The dedication is a tribute to the people who made humanity’s first steps on the Moon possible.

All interested media must request credentials by 12 p.m. Thursday, July 18, by email at jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov or by calling the Johnson newsroom at 281-483-5111. Media should arrive onsite for setup by 8:15 a.m. July 19, at the Teague Auditorium in Building 2 South. U.S. media are invited to attend and will have an opportunity to ask questions during the panel discussion and may request brief interviews with available NASA officials following the ribbon cutting.

Distinguished guests are expected to include local elected officials, NASA senior leadership, members of NASA’s Alumni League, and the families of Dorothy Vaughan and the women of Apollo.

“On behalf of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, we are proud to host this historic event as the agency honors the significant contributions women have made to the space industry, particularly trailblazers who persevered against many challenges of their era,” Wyche said. “As we prepare to return to the Moon for long-term science and exploration, NASA’s Artemis missions will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon. It’s a privilege to dedicate Johnson’s Building 12 to the innovative women who laid the foundation to our nation’s space program.”

Vaughan’s personal commitment and determination during the Apollo missions advanced the agency’s current diverse workforce and leadership – particularly at Johnson — as human computers transitioned from Langley Research Center in Virginia to Houston, supporting Mission Control from Building 12. She was a steadfast advocate for the women who worked as human computers, and for all the individuals under her leadership.

Learn about the life and legacy of Dorothy Vaughan here:

https://www.nasa.gov/people/dorothy-vaughan/

