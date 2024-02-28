NASA Invites Media, Public to Solar Eclipse Events in April

This composite image shows the progression of a total solar eclipse over Madras, Oregon on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. A total solar eclipse swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe. NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, giving people in 15 states the opportunity to see the Moon completely block the Sun, revealing our star’s relatively faint corona.

“This year’s total solar eclipse will be at least partially visible to all in the contiguous United States, making it the most accessible eclipse this nation has experienced in this generation,” said Nicola Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “There is space for everyone to join NASA in experiencing this beautiful amalgamation of our Earth, Sun and Moon in an alignment that will not only lead to new scientific discoveries, but an incredible shared moment of inspiration and awe.”

The total solar eclipse will be visible along a narrow band stretching from Texas to Maine in the United States. Outside of this path, people in all 48 contiguous U.S. states will have the opportunity to see a partial eclipse, when the Moon covers only part of the Sun. Learn how to safely view this celestial event on NASA’s eclipse website.

NASA is joining with organizations, local governments, universities, science centers, and more for in-person events to engage the public and share the excitement of the solar eclipse. Information about these and additional events is available on NASA’s eclipse website.

To request a remote or in-person eclipse interview with NASA, please contact agency-eclipsemedia@mail.nasa.gov.

Location details and information for public and media attendance for select events is below:

Waco, Texas: STEAMclipse festival on April 6

For the public: The festival is open to the public, with no registration required.

For media: Contact Taryn Courville (taryn.courville@esc12.net) for access information.

Events on April 8:

Kerrville, Texas: Kerrville Eclipse Festival at Louise Hays Park

For the public: Space in the event cannot be reserved and you will not need a ticket to enter. Limited off-site parking will be available to reserve ahead of the eclipse. Details are available online.

For media: Request access online by Thursday, March 28.

Stonewall, Texas: Eclipse viewing at LBJ National Historical Park

For the public: The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required, but attendance is limited to the first 1,000 cars on April 8. More information is available online.

For the media: Contact Cynthia Dorminey (cynthia_dorminey@nps.gov) for access information.

Austin, Texas: Eclipse viewing at the Austin Central Library

For the public: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on April 8, with free public talks, children’s activities, and a solar telescope.

For media: Contact Ian O’Neill (ian.j.oneill@jpl.nasa.gov) for access information.

Waco, Texas: Eclipse Over Texas: Live From Waco!

For the public: Tickets required.

For the media: Media can request access online.

Dallas: Eclipse viewing at the Dallas Arboretum

For the public: Admission tickets are sold out. More information is available online.

For the media: Contact Terry Lendecker (tlendecker@dallasarboretum.org) for access information; space is limited.

Sun, Moon, and You at the Dallas Cotton Bowl

For the public: Free tickets required, check back online for more details.

For media: Contact John Leslie (john.leslie@noaa.gov) for access information.

Russellville, Ark.: Eclipse events in multiple locations

For the public: Many events are free with no registration required; some events require tickets with details available online.

For media: Contact Christie Graham (cgraham@discoverrussellville.org) for access information.

Carbondale, Ill.: Southern Illinois Crossroads Eclipse Festival

For the public: Tickets are required; information is available online.

For media: Contact Tim Crosby (crosby@siu.edu) for access information.

Indianapolis: Eclipse viewing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

For the public: Tickets are required for guests over 18; information is available online.

For media: Contact mediacreds@brickyard.com for credentials by Wednesday, March 27.

Cleveland: Total Eclipse Fest at the Great Lakes Science Center

For the public: Event is free and open to the public with no registration required; information is available online.

For media: Contact Joe Yachanin (yachaninj@glsc.org), marketing and communications director, Great Lakes Science Center, for access information.

Erie, Pa.: Eclipse viewing at Mercyhurst University

For the public: Event is free and open to the public with no registration required; information is available online.

For media: Contact Christine Temple (cvb1@visiterie.com) for access information.

Niagara Falls, N.Y.: Eclipse events in multiple locations

For the public: Many events are free and open to the public, and registration may be required based on space constraints. Information is available online.

For media: Contact Angela Berti (Angela.Berti@parks.ny.gov) for Niagara Falls State Park access information and Sarah Harvey (sharvey@niagarafallsusa.com) for access information on other events.

Houlton, Maine: Eclipse events in multiple locations

For the public: Eclipse viewing in downtown Houlton on April 8 is free and open to the public.

For media: Contact Darcy Elburn (darcy.e.elburn@nasa.gov) for access information.

Washington: Solar Eclipse Festival on the National Mall

For the public: Event is free and open to the public with no registration required; information is available online.

For media: Contact Amy Stamm (StammA@si.edu) for access information.

NASA will host live coverage of the eclipse on NASA+, the agency’s website, and the NASA app from 1 to4 p.m. EDT on April 8. NASA also will stream the broadcast live on its Facebook, X, YouTube, and Twitch social media accounts, as well as a telescope-only feed of eclipse views on the NASA TV media channel and YouTube.

To learn more about the total solar eclipse, visit:

go.nasa.gov/Eclipse2024

Karen Fox

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

karen.c.fox@nasa.gov

Sarah Frazier

Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland

202-853-7191

sarah.frazier@nasa.gov