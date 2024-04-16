NASA Embraces Sweden as Newest Member of Artemis Accords Family

Minister for Education Mats Persson and U.S. Ambassador Erik D. Ramanathan shake hands after the signing ceremony. Credit: Margareta Stridh/Regeringskansliet

On Tuesday, April 16, NASA welcomed Sweden as the 38th country to sign the Artemis Accords and commit to peaceful and safe space exploration. Minister for Education Dr. Mats Persson signed the accords on behalf of Sweden at an event in Stockholm.

“NASA welcomes Sweden to the Artemis Accords family,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “Our nations have worked together to discover new secrets in our Solar System, and now, we welcome you to a global coalition that is committed to exploring the heavens openly, transparently, responsibly, and in peace. The United States and Sweden share the same bedrock principles, and we’re excited to expand these principles to the cosmos.”

Sweden affirmed its dedication to the sustainable use of space at the Swedish Government Offices. Participants included Persson and Ambassador Erik D. Ramanathan, the U.S. ambassador to Sweden, who gave remarks welcoming Sweden to the Accords family. Pre-recorded remarks by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson played during the ceremony as well.

“Sweden has an advanced space sector, and the societal benefits of space research and activities have grown in importance,” said Persson. “By joining the Artemis Accords, Sweden strengthens its strategic space partnership with the U.S. on space covering areas such as Swedish space research and the space industry, which in turn also strengthens Sweden’s total defense capability.”

The Artemis Accords are a set of principles to guide the next phase in space exploration, announced by NASA and the U.S. Department of State in 2020. The Accords provide important implementation of key obligations from the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and reinforce the commitment by the United States and signatory nations to the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices of responsible behavior that NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data.

Additional countries will sign the Artemis Accords in the future, as the United States continues to work with international partners to establish a safe, peaceful, and prosperous future in space.

