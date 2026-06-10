NASA Awards Contract for Construction Services in California

Credit: NASA

NASA has selected multiple small businesses for the Western Regional Multiple Award Construction Contract, which supports a broad range of facility enhancement, modernization, and sustainment work at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley, and other federal agencies in the region.

The contract provides general construction, modification, maintenance and repair, and demolition services, as well as new construction of buildings and facilities that incorporate Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design practices and building information modeling to support efficient and sustainable project execution.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract is a follow-on to the agency’s previous regional construction contract and has a potential value of $450 million over a five‑year period.

Contract awardees are:

Abide International Inc.

Able Heating and Air Conditioning

Anderson Burton Construction Inc.

Anna Lisa Luna Construction

Barkley Andross Corporation

Bibro Construction Company Inc.

CM Construction Services

CMS Construction Inc.

FASONE

G‑1 Lead Builders JV LLC

Gideon USA

Good‑men Roofing & Construction Inc.

Groundlevel Construction Inc.

IPI Construction Inc.

Innovative Project Solutions Inc.

Ironwood Commercial Builders Inc.

J.I. Garcia Construction Inc.

JG Contracting

Lead Builders Inc.

Martinez Construction Services

MX Construction Inc.

OCS Construction Services Inc.

Patricia I. Romero Inc., doing business as Pacific West Builders

Gustav Keoni, doing business as Precision Construction

Prime MIK JV LLC

Spectrum Builders and Renovations Inc.

Sea Pac Engineering Inc.

Sergent Construction

Souza Construction Inc.

TLI Construction Inc.

For more information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

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Jennifer Dooren / Jessica Taveau

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

jennifer.m.dooren@nasa.gov / jessica.c.taveau@nasa.gov

Dede Dinius

Armstrong Flight Research Center, Edwards, Calif.

661-276-5701

darin.l.dinius@nasa.gov