NASA Awards Contract for Construction Services in California

NASA has selected multiple small businesses for the Western Regional Multiple Award Construction Contract, which supports a broad range of facility enhancement, modernization, and sustainment work at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley, and other federal agencies in the region.
The contract provides general construction, modification, maintenance and repair, and demolition services, as well as new construction of buildings and facilities that incorporate Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design practices and building information modeling to support efficient and sustainable project execution.
The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract is a follow-on to the agency’s previous regional construction contract and has a potential value of $450 million over a five‑year period.
Contract awardees are:
- Abide International Inc.
- Able Heating and Air Conditioning
- Anderson Burton Construction Inc.
- Anna Lisa Luna Construction
- Barkley Andross Corporation
- Bibro Construction Company Inc.
- CM Construction Services
- CMS Construction Inc.
- FASONE
- G‑1 Lead Builders JV LLC
- Gideon USA
- Good‑men Roofing & Construction Inc.
- Groundlevel Construction Inc.
- IPI Construction Inc.
- Innovative Project Solutions Inc.
- Ironwood Commercial Builders Inc.
- J.I. Garcia Construction Inc.
- JG Contracting
- Lead Builders Inc.
- Martinez Construction Services
- MX Construction Inc.
- OCS Construction Services Inc.
- Patricia I. Romero Inc., doing business as Pacific West Builders
- Gustav Keoni, doing business as Precision Construction
- Prime MIK JV LLC
- Spectrum Builders and Renovations Inc.
- Sea Pac Engineering Inc.
- Sergent Construction
- Souza Construction Inc.
- TLI Construction Inc.
For more information about NASA and agency programs, visit:
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Jennifer Dooren / Jessica Taveau
Headquarters, Washington
202-358-1600
jennifer.m.dooren@nasa.gov / jessica.c.taveau@nasa.gov
Dede Dinius
Armstrong Flight Research Center, Edwards, Calif.
661-276-5701
darin.l.dinius@nasa.gov