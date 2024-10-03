Suggested Searches

Gateway Stands Tall for Stress Test

Briana R. Zamora

Dylan Connell

Oct 03, 2024
Gateway space station’s Habitation and Logistics Outpost has successfully completed static load testing in Turin, Italy. With this phase of stress testing complete, the module is one step closer to final outfitting ahead of launch to lunar orbit.

Gateway’s Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) is seen standing vertically inside a Thales Alenia Space facility in Turin, Italy. The cylindrical metallic module is surrounded by a red steel frame. Thales Alenia Space is the subcontractor for Northrop Grumman, NASA's commercial partner developing HALO. Photo Credit: Thales Alenia Space.
Gateway’s Habitation and Logistics Outpost stands vertically inside a Thales Alenia Space facility in Turin, Italy, after completing static load testing.
Thales Alenia Space

Major Gateway hardware recently crossed an important testing milestone on its path to launch to the Moon, where it will support new science and house astronauts in lunar orbit.

Gateway’s HALO (Habitation and Logistics Outpost) successfully completed static load testing,  a rigorous stress test of how well the structure responds to the forces encountered in deep space. Thales Alenia Space, subcontractor to Northrop Grumman, conducted the testing in Turin, Italy. Static load testing is one of the major environmental stress tests HALO will undergo, and once all phases of testing are complete, the module will be ready to move from Italy to Gilbert, Arizona, where Northrop Grumman will complete final outfitting.

HALO is one of four pressurized Gateway modules where astronauts will live, conduct science, and prepare for missions to the lunar South Pole region. It will launch with Gateway’s Power and Propulsion Element on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket to lunar orbit.

Gateway is humanity’s first lunar space station supporting a new era of exploration and scientific discovery as part of NASA’s Artemis campaign that will establish a sustained presence on and around the Moon, paving the way for the first crewed mission to Mars.

Learn More About Gateway

