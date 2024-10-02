Unique NASA Partnerships Spark STEM Learning on Global Scale

NASA offers a world of experiences and opportunities to engage young explorers around the globe in the excitement of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement collaborates with experts throughout the agency, the U.S. government, and a variety of global partners to spark inspiration in Artemis Generation students everywhere.

Partnerships with the agency reach new audiences. Here are some of the ways NASA and its partners are making exciting STEM learning resources and opportunities available globally.

NASA and Minecraft collaborated to bring NASA missions to life.

NASA and Crayola partnered on a series of virtual engagements to encourage students and families to participate in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) content – for example, the annual Crayola Creativity Week.

NASA partnered with LEGO Education on educational resources to introduce STEAM concepts and careers with students, teachers, and families.

NASA joined forces with Discovery Education to provide curriculum support resources, videos, and events through their online platform.

NASA recently signed an agreement with Arizona State University’s Milo Space Science Institute to create new opportunities for students to engage in STEM workforce development through 12-week academies using NASA data sets, information from NASA subject matter experts as well as information on the agency’s missions and careers.

NASA partnered with Code.org on the development of computer science and coding resources for teachers and students.

NASA collaborated with LabXchange to develop free online resources for teachers and students on topics such as solar eclipses, Mars, astrobiology, and Artemis missions, with more than 700 resources available to date.

Representative LEGO minifigures in front of European Service Module that will power the Orion spacecraft on Artemis II. Four LEGO minifigures will fly on Artemis I as part of the official flight kit, which carries mementos for educational outreach and posterity.

Credit: NASA/Radislav Sinyak

There’s More to Explore With NASA

International educators and students can find even more ways to engage with NASA’s missions and content through these resources, available online to all.

Students put their human-powered rover to the test in NASA’s Human Exploration Rover Challenge.

Credit: NASA

NASA STEM’s e-newsletters deliver the latest updates to email inboxes around the world. The NASA EXPRESS weekly e-newsletter offers the latest NASA STEM content and opportunities, while the monthly Earthrise e-newsletter offers themed resources to elevate Earth and climate science in the classroom.

