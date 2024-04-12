NASA

In this image from April 12, 1981, the first space shuttle, STS-1, launches from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida with NASA astronauts John W. Young, commander, and Robert L. Crippen, pilot, aboard.

STS-1 was meant to demonstrate a safe launch into orbit and a safe return of the orbiter and crew, as well as verify the combined performance of the entire shuttle vehicle – orbiter, solid rocket boosters and external tank.

The first space shuttle landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California on April 14, 1981, after having successfully tested its major systems.

Image Credit: NASA