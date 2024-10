NASA/Don Pettit

Astronaut Don Pettit captured this image of Melbourne, Australia from the International Space Station on Oct. 9, 2024, as it orbited 271 miles above the city. Astronauts aboard the space station take photos using handheld digital cameras, usually through windows in the station’s cupola, for Crew Earth Observations. Crew members have produced hundreds of thousands of images of the Moon and Earth’s land, oceans, and atmosphere.

Image credit: NASA/Don Pettit­