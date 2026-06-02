ESA/Sophie Adenot

Astronauts Sophie Adenot of ESA (European Space Agency) and Jack Hathaway of NASA, both Expedition 74 flight engineers, look out a window in the cupola, monitoring the automated approach and docking of the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station on May 17, 2026. The orbital outpost was soaring 259 miles above the Indian Ocean just west of the Maldives at the time of this photograph.

See the cupola and other parts of the space station in our guided tour.

Image credit: ESA/Sophie Adenot