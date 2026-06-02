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Look Up!

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HQ Web Team

Jun 02, 2026
Image Article
Two astronauts look up through a round window in the International Space Station's cupola. Earth's blue water and white clouds are visible. In a trapezoid-shaped window between the two astronauts, we can see the blue haze of Earth's atmosphere.
ESA/Sophie Adenot

Astronauts Sophie Adenot of ESA (European Space Agency) and Jack Hathaway of NASA, both Expedition 74 flight engineers, look out a window in the cupola, monitoring the automated approach and docking of the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station on May 17, 2026. The orbital outpost was soaring 259 miles above the Indian Ocean just west of the Maldives at the time of this photograph.

See the cupola and other parts of the space station in our guided tour.

Image credit: ESA/Sophie Adenot