Chennai City Lights

NASA/Chris Williams

Chennai, on India’s southern coast along the Bay of Bengal and with a metropolitan population of about 8.7 million, shines with white LED streetlights in this photograph taken at approximately 9:13 p.m. local time on May 2, 2026, from the International Space Station.

Earth observations from the space station let us see how our planet changes over time. In combination with NASA-developed technologies, these observations provide the foundation needed to explore and sustain human life on the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

Image credit: NASA/Chris Williams