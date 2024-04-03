Carving a Path

NASA/Woody Hoburg

These aren’t highways in this picture taken on Aug. 15, 2023; they’re paths carved by glaciers as they move through the Karakoram mountain range north of the Himalayas.

Crew aboard the International Space Station take photos of Earth, recording how the planet changes over time due to human activity and natural events. This allows scientists to monitor disasters and direct response on the ground and study a number of phenomena, from the movement of glaciers to urban wildlife.

Image Credit: NASA/Woody Hoburg