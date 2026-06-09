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Artemis III Crew Announced

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HQ Web Team

Jun 09, 2026
Image Article
From left to right, NASA astronaut Andre Douglas, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Luca Parmitano, and NASA astronauts Randy Bresnik and Frank Rubio take a photo together. Their arms are linked around each other's shoulders. Behind them are the flags of the United States, Texas, NASA, and ESA.
NASA/Robert Markowitz

NASA astronaut Andre Douglas, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Luca Parmitano, and NASA astronauts Randy Bresnik and Frank Rubio take a photo together on June 9, 2026. The four were announced as the Artemis III crew.

NASA’s Artemis III mission in low Earth orbit will test integrated operations between the Orion spacecraft and one or both commercial landers from SpaceX and Blue Origin respectively.

Learn more about the next Artemis mission and the crew.

Image credit: NASA/Robert Markowitz