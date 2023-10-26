Welcome to the new NASA website. We’re working to continuously improve your web experience. If you don't find what you are looking for, give feedback.

Artemis II Water Deluge Test

Monika Luabeya

Oct 26, 2023
A large amount of water cascades over the edges of the gray mobile launcher at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Droplets of water also spray up through the air, creating a mist.
NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems conducts a water flow test with the mobile launcher at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center’s in Florida on Oct. 24, 2023. It is the third in a series of tests to verify the overpressure protection and sound suppression system is ready for launch of the Artemis II mission.

During liftoff, 400,000 gallons of water will rush onto the pad to help protect NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, Orion spacecraft, mobile launcher, and launch pad from any overpressurization and extreme sound produced during ignition and liftoff.

Artemis II is the first crewed mission under Artemis and will test all the Orion spacecraft’s systems with astronauts aboard.

Image credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett