Artemis II Water Deluge Test

NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems conducts a water flow test with the mobile launcher at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center’s in Florida on Oct. 24, 2023. It is the third in a series of tests to verify the overpressure protection and sound suppression system is ready for launch of the Artemis II mission.

During liftoff, 400,000 gallons of water will rush onto the pad to help protect NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, Orion spacecraft, mobile launcher, and launch pad from any overpressurization and extreme sound produced during ignition and liftoff.

Artemis II is the first crewed mission under Artemis and will test all the Orion spacecraft’s systems with astronauts aboard.

Image credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett