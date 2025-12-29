2025 Space Station Science Snapshots

NASA astronaut Zena Cardman processes bone cell samples inside the Kibo laboratory module’s Life Science Glovebox. NASA

2025 marks another year pushing the boundaries of scientific research aboard the International Space Station. This past year, over 750 investigations were conducted aboard the space station, supported by crewed missions and resupply vehicles delivering essential cargo and experiments to the orbiting laboratory. This year’s research included testing DNA’s ability to store data, producing vital nutrients on demand, demonstrating technology for space debris removal and satellite maintenance, advancing next-generation medicines, and more. Astronauts visited the space station from across the globe to continue research benefiting humanity on Earth and paving the way for future exploration missions, including NASA’s Artemis program to return humanity to the Moon. On Nov. 2, 2025, NASA and its international partners surpassed 25 years of continuous human presence aboard the space station, showcasing humanity’s dedication to space exploration and scientific discovery.

Over a million images were taken aboard the space station this year, documenting groundbreaking research, observing Earth from space, and even capturing comets and other celestial phenomenon. Rewind and look back at a photo recap of 2025 aboard the space station.