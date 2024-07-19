Exploring the Moon: Episode Previews

Discover. Learn. Explore.
NASA’s video series, Exploring the Moon, takes a “behind-the-scenes” look at humanity’s next steps on the Moon. Here is your first look at some of the key moments from the upcoming series! Scroll down or navigate through CONTENTS, to the side, to explore!
Who, What, When, Where, Why, and How…
How many small steps equal a giant leap? Find out what it takes to plan our next great voyage to the Moon, what exactly we plan to do there, and what may come next.
We went to the Moon fifty years ago, but we only explored a very small part of the Moon.
Nujoud Merancy
Exploration Systems Strategy & Architecture Lead
Going to the Moon Won’t Be Easy…
Next-Generation Spacesuits
Explore the special technologies and improvements NASA has made to its spacesuits since the International Space Station (ISS), and how they will be used to make Artemis mission possible.
Basically you should think of a spacesuit as a human-shaped spacecraft.
Liana Rodriggs
Spacesuit Expert
Advancements in Mobility
Spacesuits. How do they work?
Spacewalks: Microgravity vs Planetary
Lunar Rovers
Buckle up and roll out! Learn all about the different capabilities crewed and uncrewed rovers have. Plus, find out how these technologies will be used to explore the lunar surface.
We are taking the ability to transport crew and tools. And these rovers that can operate independent of the crew.
Nathan Howard
Lunar Rovers Expert
Reinventing the Wheel: Apollo to Artemis
Simulating the Mission
Lunar Geology Tools
How does NASA collect surface samples from the Moon? The answer may surprise you! Explore the challenges of designing the geology sampling equipment for the Artemis missions and how geology sampling technology has changed since Apollo missions.
In order to take these samples on the Moon you need something to pick these samples up with. You can't just walk around and pick them up by hand, that is why we make geology tools.
Holly Newton
Lunar Geology Tools Expert
Lessons Learned from Apollo
Breakthrough! The Ingenuity of Artemis Tools
It’s All In The Finer Details…
Special Lunar Challenges
Learn how NASA engineers are working to prepare for the unique challenges astronauts will face when exploring the Lunar South Pole for the first time ever.
There are parts of the Moon and craters that have not seen the Sun in over a billion years.
Ben Greene
EVA Development Manager
The Challenges Ahead
Dust. Gets. Everywhere.
Exploring the South Pole of the Moon