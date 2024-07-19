Exploring the Moon: Episode Previews

Discover. Learn. Explore.

NASA’s video series, Exploring the Moon, takes a “behind-the-scenes” look at humanity’s next steps on the Moon. Here is your first look at some of the key moments from the upcoming series! Scroll down or navigate through CONTENTS, to the side, to explore!

Who, What, When, Where, Why, and How…

How many small steps equal a giant leap? Find out what it takes to plan our next great voyage to the Moon, what exactly we plan to do there, and what may come next.

We went to the Moon fifty years ago, but we only explored a very small part of the Moon. Nujoud Merancy Exploration Systems Strategy & Architecture Lead

Going to the Moon Won’t Be Easy…

Episode 01: Why Explore the Moon?

Next-Generation Spacesuits

Explore the special technologies and improvements NASA has made to its spacesuits since the International Space Station (ISS), and how they will be used to make Artemis mission possible​.

Basically you should think of a spacesuit as a human-shaped spacecraft. Liana Rodriggs Spacesuit Expert

Advancements in Mobility

Episode 02: Artemis Spacesuits

Spacesuits. How do they work?

Episode 02: Artemis Spacesuits

Spacewalks: Microgravity vs Planetary

Episode 02: Artemis Spacesuits

Lunar Rovers

Buckle up and roll out! Learn all about the different capabilities crewed and uncrewed rovers have. Plus, find out how these technologies will be used to explore the lunar surface.

We are taking the ability to transport crew and tools. And these rovers that can operate independent of the crew. Nathan Howard Lunar Rovers Expert

Reinventing the Wheel: Apollo to Artemis

Episode 03: Lunar Rovers

Simulating the Mission

Episode 03: Lunar Rovers

Lunar Geology Tools

How does NASA collect surface samples from the Moon? The answer may surprise you! Explore the challenges of designing the geology sampling equipment for the Artemis missions and how geology sampling technology has changed since Apollo missions.​

In order to take these samples on the Moon you need something to pick these samples up with. You can't just walk around and pick them up by hand, that is why we make geology tools. Holly Newton Lunar Geology Tools Expert

Lessons Learned from Apollo

Episode 04: Lunar Geology Tools

Breakthrough! The Ingenuity of Artemis Tools

Episode 04: Lunar Geology Tools

It’s All In The Finer Details…

Episode 04: Lunar Geology Tools

Special Lunar Challenges

Learn how NASA engineers are working to prepare for the unique challenges astronauts will face when exploring the Lunar South Pole for the first time ever.

There are parts of the Moon and craters that have not seen the Sun in over a billion years. Ben Greene EVA Development Manager

The Challenges Ahead

Episode 05: Special Lunar Challenges

Dust. Gets. Everywhere.

Episode 05: Special Lunar Challenges

Exploring the South Pole of the Moon