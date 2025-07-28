Visiting the NASA Silicon Valley Event Center

New Electronic Ames Research Center sign a the corner of Arnold Avenue.

Visiting the Event Center

Due to the nature of being a NASA facility, there are some special considerations that must be taken into account.

Traveling To & From

The Event Center is located on the publicly accessible side of the Ames campus. If you plan to arrive via ride share, please be aware that the vehicle and driver must have a valid RealID Drivers License and vehicle registration documents. All passengers will need valid ID as well.

U.S. Citizens must show a valid, officially-issued RealID at the NASA Research Park gate to enter onto the NASA Research Park, where the SVEC is located.

All Foreign Nationals must go through NASA badging procedures to attend meetings at the SVEC.

NASA Transfer Technology and Export Control

If you are having NASA speakers and Non-NASA attendees, your speakers must clear the information with the “NASA” Export Control Office.