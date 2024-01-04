NIAC 2024 Selections

Montage of twelve illustrations depicting futuristic aerospace concepts, including a solar powered glider soaring over the clouds of Venus, a fixed wing electric aircraft flying above a Mars landscape, dish satellite probes scattered across the solar system, flat circular discs floating in space and dotted with hundreds of circle sensors, and a device on the lunar surface with sensing lasers.

Phase I

Matthew McQuinn

Solar System-Scale VLBI to Dramatically Improve Cosmological Distance Measurements

University of Washington, Seattle

Seattle, Washington 98195-1000

2024 Phase I

Kenneth Carpenter

A Lunar Long-Baseline Optical Imaging Interferometer: Artemis-enabled Stellar Imager (AeSI)

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Greenbelt, MD 20771-2400

2024 Phase I

Alvaro Romero-Calvo

Magnetohydrodynamic Drive for Hydrogen and Oxygen Production in Mars Transfer

Georgia Tech Research Corporation

Atlanta, Georgia 30332-0001

2024 Phase I

James Bickford

Thin Film Isotope Nuclear Engine Rocket (TFINER)

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory

Cambridge, MA 02139-3539

2024 Phase I

Ge-Cheng Zha

Mars Aerial and Ground Global Intelligent Explorer (MAGGIE)

Coflow Jet, LLC

Cutler Bay, Florida 33190-0000

2024 Phase I

Steven Benner

Add-on to Large-scale Water Mining Operations on Mars to Screen for Introduced and Alien Life

Foundation For Applied Molecular Evolution

Alachua, Florida 32615-9544

2024 Phase I

Lynn Rothschild

Detoxifying Mars: The Biocatalytic Elimination of Omnipresent Perchlorates

NASA Ames Research Center (ARC)

Moffett Field, California 94035-1000

2024 Phase I

Thomas Eubanks

Swarming Proxima Centauri: Coherent Picospacecraft Swarms Over Interstellar Distances

Space Initiatives, Inc.

Titusville, Florida 32780

2024 Phase I

Beijia Zhang

LIFA: Lightweight Fiber-based Antenna for Small Sat-Compatible Radiometry

University of Washington, Seattle

Seattle, Washington 98195-1000

2024 Phase I

Ryan Sprenger

A Revolutionary Approach to Interplanetary Space Travel: Studying Torpor in Animals for Space-health in Humans (STASH)

Fauna Bio Inc.

Newark, California 94560-1000

2024 Phase I

Geoffrey Landis

Sample Return from the Surface of Venus

NASA Glenn Research Center

Cleveland, Ohio 44135-3127

2024 Phase I

Peter Cabauy

Autonomous Tritium Micropowered Sensors

City Labs, Inc.

Miami, Florida 33186-6401

2024 Phase I

Aaswath Pattabhi Raman

Electro-luminescently Cooled Zero-boil-off Propellant Depots Enabling Crewed Exploration of Mars

University of California, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90095-8357

2024 Phase I