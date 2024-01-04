NIAC 2024 Selections

Phase I
Matthew McQuinn
Solar System-Scale VLBI to Dramatically Improve Cosmological Distance Measurements
University of Washington, Seattle
Seattle, Washington 98195-1000
2024 Phase I
Kenneth Carpenter
A Lunar Long-Baseline Optical Imaging Interferometer: Artemis-enabled Stellar Imager (AeSI)
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
Greenbelt, MD 20771-2400
2024 Phase I
Alvaro Romero-Calvo
Magnetohydrodynamic Drive for Hydrogen and Oxygen Production in Mars Transfer
Georgia Tech Research Corporation
Atlanta, Georgia 30332-0001
2024 Phase I
James Bickford
Thin Film Isotope Nuclear Engine Rocket (TFINER)
Charles Stark Draper Laboratory
Cambridge, MA 02139-3539
2024 Phase I
Ge-Cheng Zha
Mars Aerial and Ground Global Intelligent Explorer (MAGGIE)
Coflow Jet, LLC
Cutler Bay, Florida 33190-0000
2024 Phase I
Steven Benner
Add-on to Large-scale Water Mining Operations on Mars to Screen for Introduced and Alien Life
Foundation For Applied Molecular Evolution
Alachua, Florida 32615-9544
2024 Phase I
Lynn Rothschild
Detoxifying Mars: The Biocatalytic Elimination of Omnipresent Perchlorates
NASA Ames Research Center (ARC)
Moffett Field, California 94035-1000
2024 Phase I
Thomas Eubanks
Swarming Proxima Centauri: Coherent Picospacecraft Swarms Over Interstellar Distances
Space Initiatives, Inc.
Titusville, Florida 32780
2024 Phase I
Beijia Zhang
LIFA: Lightweight Fiber-based Antenna for Small Sat-Compatible Radiometry
University of Washington, Seattle
Seattle, Washington 98195-1000
2024 Phase I
Ryan Sprenger
A Revolutionary Approach to Interplanetary Space Travel: Studying Torpor in Animals for Space-health in Humans (STASH)
Fauna Bio Inc.
Newark, California 94560-1000
2024 Phase I
Geoffrey Landis
Sample Return from the Surface of Venus
NASA Glenn Research Center
Cleveland, Ohio 44135-3127
2024 Phase I
Peter Cabauy
Autonomous Tritium Micropowered Sensors
City Labs, Inc.
Miami, Florida 33186-6401
2024 Phase I
Aaswath Pattabhi Raman
Electro-luminescently Cooled Zero-boil-off Propellant Depots Enabling Crewed Exploration of Mars
University of California, Los Angeles
Los Angeles, California 90095-8357
2024 Phase I