Graphic depiction of Sample Return from the Surface of Venus Geoffrey Landis

NASA Glenn Research Center

At 450°C and 92 atmosphere pressure, the surface of Venus is the most hostile environment to explore in the solar system. This project will pioneer a new approach to return a sample from the surface of Venus. The approach will merge an innovative carbon monoxide rocket technology to make propellant from the Venus atmosphere with innovations in high-temperature surface systems and solar aircraft.

2024 Phase I Selection