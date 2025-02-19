In the Starlight: Portia Keyes Procures Mission-Critical Support

One semester as a NASA Pathways intern was enough to inspire Portia Keyes to sign up for a Russian language class at college. After interning in the Johnson Space Center’s Office of Procurement, Keyes hoped to someday use her new language skills in support of the International Space Station Program.

Now, 12 years later, Keyes is the deputy manager of the procurement office for the International Space Station and Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Programs. That means she is responsible for implementing and overseeing acquisition solutions that enable the purchasing of goods and services in support of both programs.

Official NASA portrait of Portia Keyes. NASA

It has also given her a chance to use some of what she learned from her Russian language course. One of Keyes’ favorite NASA projects involved negotiating a contract modification with Roscosmos to secure transportation of NASA astronauts to the International Space Station via Soyuz spacecraft following the space shuttle’s retirement. “This project stands out to me both for its impact on NASA’s missions and the way it transcended political and geographical boundaries,” Keyes said. Being a part of this effort reinforced the importance of collaboration on a global scale. “It demonstrated how shared goals and values can unite people across different nations, regardless of external circumstances,” she said. “The world is more connected than we often realize.”

Keyes values collaboration on a smaller scale, as well, noting that her procurement role involves working with a wide variety of subject matter experts who are passionate about their respective fields. She acknowledged that procurement staff are sometimes seen as obstructing or slowing a mission rather than enabling it, although she has overcome this challenge through effective communication with stakeholders – striving to understand their perspectives and present mutually beneficial solutions.

“My commitment is to advancing NASA’s missions through the responsible management of taxpayer dollars,” she said. “Collaborating closely with my technical counterparts, I have been able to secure mission-critical services and supplies, all while adhering to regulatory, schedule, and resource constraints.”

Keyes poses for a picture outside of NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Image courtesy of Portia Keyes

Adaptability has also been important to Keyes’ success. “Whether it’s shifting priorities due to unforeseen challenges, navigating cultural differences within international teams, or adjusting to new acquisition regulations, being flexible and open to change has allowed me to not just survive in dynamic environments, but thrive,” she said.

At the same time, Keyes strives to maintain balance in the workplace. “What I have learned about myself is that I can do anything, but not everything,” she said. “Maturing in my career has meant accepting that I have limited time, energy, and resources, so it is important to discern what truly matters and focus my efforts there.”

Portia Keyes, fourth from left, received a JSC Director’s Commendation Award in June 2024 for significant contributions to Johnson’s Office of Procurement. From left are Johnson Associate Director for Vision and Strategy Douglas Terrier, Office of Procurement Director Brad Niese, Office of Procurement Functional Lead Candice Palacios-Hoang, Keyes, and Johnson Director Vanessa Wyche. NASA

Keyes’ hard work has been recognized with several awards throughout her career. She is proudest of earning the Office of Procurement Bubbee’s Coach Award, which is given to the team member most likely to serve as a mentor to colleagues. “Much of my professional and personal growth has stemmed from formal and informal mentors who supported me in navigating challenges, developing new skills, and creating environments for me to thrive,” she said. “I have a great appreciation for those mentors, and I strive to impact those around me similarly.”

Keyes hopes to encourage the Artemis Generation to approach the future – and periods of uncertainty – with curiosity, resilience, and a responsibility to care for our planet and the universe. She looks forward to the continued expansion of access to space.

“I hope to be around for the days where I can afford a reasonably priced, roundtrip ticket to the Moon,” she said. “Perhaps by then they will sell functional spacesuits in the local sporting goods stores.”