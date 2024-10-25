Event Details

The next CSUG event will take place November 6 – 7 at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Throughout the CSUG, representatives from NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation program and CSP’s industry partners will share updates on commercial SATCOM capability developments and the commercial service demonstrations taking place under CSP.

NASA attendees must be badged and have physical access to Goddard Space Flight Center to attend in-person. There will be limited in-person seating, so RSVPs are required. Meeting invitations and an agenda will be provided to CSP’s active CSUG roster as details are finalized.

Please contact mission support lead engineer Aaron Smith, aaron.smith@nasa.gov, or CSUG team member Michele Vlach, michele.m.vlach@nasa.gov , for inquires and requests to be added to the CSUG distribution list.

Funded Space Act Agreement Partners

In 2022, CSP awarded six funded Space Act Agreements to members of industry to develop and demonstrate space-based relay services that can meet NASA mission needs.

Inmarsat Government Inc.

Inmarsat Government will demonstrate a variety of space-based applications enabled by their established ELERA worldwide L-band network and ELERA satellites.

Kuiper Government Solutions LLC

Kuiper will deploy over 3,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit that link to small customer terminals on one end and a global network of hundreds of ground gateways on the other.

SES Government Solutions

SES will develop a real-time, high-availability connectivity solution enabled by their established geostationary and medium-Earth orbit satellite constellations.

Space Exploration Technologies

SpaceX plans to connect their established Starlink constellation and extensive ground system to user spacecraft through optical intersatellite links for customers in low-Earth orbit.

Telesat U.S. Services LLC

Telesat plans to leverage their Telesat Lightspeed network with optical intersatellite link technology to provide seamless end-to-end connectivity for low-Earth orbit missions.

Viasat Incorporated

Viasat’s Real-Time Space Relay service, enabled by the anticipated ViaSat-3 network, is designed to offer a persistent on-demand capability for low-Earth orbit operators.

Non-Reimbursable Space Act Agreement Partners

CSP is also formulating non-reimbursable Space Act Agreements with members of industry to grow the domestic SATCOM market, potentially expanding future space-relay offerings for NASA missions.

Kepler Communications US Inc.

Kepler Communications US Inc. plans to deliver data at lightspeed with a Space Development Agency-compatible optical data relay network, connecting space and Earth communications with low latency, high throughput, and enhanced security. The Kepler Network plans to provide complete coverage of all low-Earth orbit above 400 km altitude.