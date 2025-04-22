NASA Wins Six Webby Awards, Six Webby People’s Voice Awards

NASA was recognized today by the 29th Annual Webby Awards with six Webby Awards and six Webby People’s Voice Awards, the latter of which are awarded by the voting public. The Webbys honors excellence in eight major media types: websites and mobile sites; video and film; advertising, media and public relations; apps and software; social; podcasts; artificial intelligence, immersive and games; and creators.

NASA has always been at the forefront of innovation, and that extends to our digital presence. These Webby Awards recognize the dedication and creativity of our teams in bringing the excitement of space exploration to a global audience. We're proud to be leaders in this digital frontier. Michelle R. Jones Deputy Associate Administrator for Communications

Since 1998, NASA has been nominated for more than 100 Webby Awards, winning 49 Webbys and 67 People’s Voice Awards.

Full List of NASA's 29th Annual Webby Award Wins

NASA.gov

Webby Winner, People’s Voice Winner

Websites and Mobile Sites | Government and Associations

This is the sixth Webby Award and the 13th People’s Voice Award for the agency’s website

NASA Instagram

Webby Winner

Social | Education and Science

NASA+

Webby Winner, People’s Voice Winner

Websites and Mobile Sites | Television, Film and Streaming

2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA

Webby Winner, People’s Voice Winner

Video and Film | Events and Live

NASA’s 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Campaign

Webby Winner, People’s Voice Winner

Social | Events and Live streams

NASA’s Webb Telescope: Unfolding a Universe of Wonders

Webby Winner, People’s Voice Winner

Social | Education and Science (Campaigns)

NASA Streams Historic Cat Video From Deep Space

People’s Voice Winner

Video and Film | Events and Live streams

About the Webby Awards

Established in 1996 during the web’s infancy, The Webbys is presented by the IADAS—a 3000+ member judging body. The Academy is comprised of Executive Members—leading Internet experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries, and creative celebrities—and associate members who are former Webby winners, nominees and other internet professionals.

The Webby Awards presents two honors in every category—the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award. Members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) select the nominees for both awards in each category, as well as the winners of the Webby Awards. In the spirit of the open web, the Webby People’s Voice is chosen by the voting public, and garners millions of votes from all over the world.